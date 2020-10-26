Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $40.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.76.

INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 35.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

