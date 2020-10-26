Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $105.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.14.

CCK stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $93.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Crown by 171.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

