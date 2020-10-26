RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $89.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

