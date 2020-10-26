Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272,482 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.89% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $53,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.01. 41,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,697. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

