Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 315,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Saia by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

SAIA traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.63. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

