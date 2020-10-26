salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total transaction of $2,237,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,767 shares of company stock valued at $171,148,885 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

