Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256,249 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.71% of Sally Beauty worth $46,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

