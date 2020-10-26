Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $180.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.44.

TSLA opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.39, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.32 and its 200 day moving average is $278.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total transaction of $433,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,621 shares of company stock worth $73,140,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 293,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $282,429,000 after acquiring an additional 117,069 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

