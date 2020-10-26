Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY opened at $26.15 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.