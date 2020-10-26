Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Position Reduced by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 263.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

SCHC traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.54. 8,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,587. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

