Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,183,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $116.71. 1,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,071. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

