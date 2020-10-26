Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Trimmed by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,048,000 after buying an additional 138,715 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,717,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 336,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 146,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 873,034 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,058. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.