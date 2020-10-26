Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.76. 2,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

