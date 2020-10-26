Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,091 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,976,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,923,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after purchasing an additional 494,417 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $81.66. 3,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,185. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

