Scotiabank Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to $6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFPUF. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

