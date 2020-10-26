Scotiabank Increases Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$15.00

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WJX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$13.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Wajax Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$16.25.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$356.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 1.6099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

