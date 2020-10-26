Scotiabank Raises Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$18.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.30.

CAS opened at C$15.94 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$9.94 and a one year high of C$17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1664175 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

