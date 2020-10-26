Scotiabank Raises First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$34.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$34.43 on Friday. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.89.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$344.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.2769405 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

