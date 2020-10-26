Scotiabank Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price to $48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $53.50 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $49.00 to $46.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $25.70 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

