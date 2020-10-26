Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at $34,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

