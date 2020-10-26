Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBCF. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

