Secret Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,237.00 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $106,237.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00543951 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004958 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00039258 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004156 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.73 or 0.01583415 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000533 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.