Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Purchases $4,655,636.52 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,770,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,655,636.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,182,233.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SELB opened at $2.83 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $303.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 182,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

