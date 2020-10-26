Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs exert pressure on operating margin. Its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern. Nonetheless, Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from the company’s compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from active portfolio management. The company estimates investment income of $170 million and $5 million from alternative investments in 2020. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment.”

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,178,000 after acquiring an additional 199,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 661.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,410,000 after acquiring an additional 797,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.