Selfkey Market Capitalization Achieves $7.79 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, ABCC and Tidex. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.04531288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00289939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,378,937,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ABCC, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, RightBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

