Sharps Compliance (SMED) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of SMED stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $220,742.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $747,271.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $71,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.