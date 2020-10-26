Shift (SHIFT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001539 BTC on exchanges. Shift has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $3,078.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

