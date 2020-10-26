Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,937,327 shares in the company, valued at $645,576,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $6,134,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $531,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 65.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

