SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

SI-Bone stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. Equities analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $42,777.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,170.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,009,701. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 144.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

