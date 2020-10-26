SIBCoin Hits Market Cap of $358,432.49 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $358,432.49 and $1,275.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,182.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.36 or 0.03067469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.02015033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00436167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.01022756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00474692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,753,238 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

