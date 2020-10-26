Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €27.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.75 ($33.82).

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

