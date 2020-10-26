Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.56.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 4,669.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.