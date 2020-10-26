Silverway (SLV) Achieves Market Cap of $1,821.64

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $1,821.64 and approximately $179.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,182.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.02015033 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000673 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00601154 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

