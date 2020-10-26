SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SITC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.46 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.