Sitrin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded down $8.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.20. 36,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,307. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

