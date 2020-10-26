Sitrin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Visa by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Visa by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.32. 88,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,955,908. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average is $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

