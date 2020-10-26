Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,894 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,376 shares of company stock worth $22,499,768 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $10.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $477.72. 27,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.17. The company has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

