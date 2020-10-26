Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Target accounts for 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 54.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 144,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Target by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.