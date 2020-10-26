Sitrin Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.60 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,000. Square comprises approximately 3.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Square by 1.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Square by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Square by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.59. 67,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,870. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 281.11 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $193.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

