Sitrin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000. Teladoc Health accounts for about 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 64.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 36.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,950. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,815 shares of company stock valued at $19,004,927. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

