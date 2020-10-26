Sitrin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 122,230 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. International Paper makes up about 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.85.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.82. 22,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

