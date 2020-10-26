Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 8,157 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 4.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 582.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $20,306,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $522.72. 138,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373,132. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,342 shares of company stock valued at $91,592,020. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

