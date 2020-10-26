Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 9,368 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

