Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

