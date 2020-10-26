Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $25.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.78 million, a PE ratio of -369.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 5,560.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.