Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $50.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,731,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 92,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $2,011,041.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,305,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,968,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

