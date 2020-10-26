Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) vs. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Critical Analysis

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Socket Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer 2.52% 12.59% 6.95% Socket Mobile -4.26% -5.39% -3.68%

75.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Socket Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Socket Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Socket Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $3.34 billion 0.39 $84.31 million $2.46 10.20 Socket Mobile $19.25 million 0.73 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Socket Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Super Micro Computer and Socket Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Socket Mobile has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Socket Mobile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

