Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SONO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.28.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,243,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 320,451 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

