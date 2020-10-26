Southpaw Asset Management LP Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Southpaw Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331,073 shares during the quarter. Tidewater comprises 0.7% of Southpaw Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Southpaw Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Tidewater worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tidewater by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Tidewater by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of TDW stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $250.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $102.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 50.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

