Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBSI stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $903.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

